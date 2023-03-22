Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,618 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.