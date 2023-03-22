Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of -375.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

