Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$691,166.70 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
PD opened at C$68.28 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$61.79 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The company has a market cap of C$940.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
Further Reading
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.