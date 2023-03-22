Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$691,166.70 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PD opened at C$68.28 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$61.79 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The company has a market cap of C$940.22 million, a P/E ratio of -34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 12.6836735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.90.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

