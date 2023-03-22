Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $491,401.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,277,986.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

