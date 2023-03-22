ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $89.03 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

