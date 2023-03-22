Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

