Raluca Dinu Sells 266,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BigBear.ai Stock Performance
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
