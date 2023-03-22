Raluca Dinu Sells 266,000 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.12. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Stories

