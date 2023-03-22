Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

