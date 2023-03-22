Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):
- 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Jamf Price Performance
JAMF stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jamf (JAMF)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.