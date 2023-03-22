Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jamf (JAMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):

  • 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/1/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/21/2023 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,001.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,474,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

