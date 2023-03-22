Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

3/16/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

2/17/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Comerica

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 10.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

