Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

3/16/2023 – Hyatt Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

3/8/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $124.00.

3/1/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2023 – Hyatt Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $130.00.

1/26/2023 – Hyatt Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

H stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08.

Get Hyatt Hotels Co alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,881 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.