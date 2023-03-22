RFG Holdings Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

