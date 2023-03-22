Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 4,001 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 41,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

