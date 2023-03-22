Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

