Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 187,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 351,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.25.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

