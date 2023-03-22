Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman Sells 19,029 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total value of C$689,548.16.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.23.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

