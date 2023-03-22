Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman Sells 19,029 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Terry Brockman sold 19,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.24, for a total value of C$689,548.16.
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 60.00%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
