Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.