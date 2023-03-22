Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,015 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 128,322 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHE stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

