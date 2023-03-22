Sharper & Granite LLC Buys Shares of 25,440 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

