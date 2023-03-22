Sharper & Granite LLC Invests $4.82 Million in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $182.38. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

