Sharper & Granite LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
