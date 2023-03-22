Sharper & Granite LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

XOM stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.