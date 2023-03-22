Sharper & Granite LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
XOM stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
