Sharper & Granite LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

