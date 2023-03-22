Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.