Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

