Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 30,000 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,499,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,496,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.83.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

