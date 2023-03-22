State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

D opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

