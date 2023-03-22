State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,901 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.30% of Sylvamo worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, Director Karl L. Meyers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

