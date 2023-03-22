State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 980 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,169.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

