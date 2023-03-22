State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.