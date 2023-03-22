State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.81.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

