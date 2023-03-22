State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 140 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $297.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $346.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

