State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,218 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

