State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,376 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $554.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.52.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

