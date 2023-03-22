State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,067 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner stock opened at $314.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average is $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

