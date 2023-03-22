State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 9,024 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.96%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.