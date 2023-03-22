State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.
TE Connectivity Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
