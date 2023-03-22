State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

