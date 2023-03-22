State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 59.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,676 shares of company stock worth $18,980,316. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

