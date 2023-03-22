State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.