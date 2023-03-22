State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

