State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 630.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,201 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

Donaldson Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

