State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

