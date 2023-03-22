State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

