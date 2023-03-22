State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.