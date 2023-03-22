State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $336.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Stories

