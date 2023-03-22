State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.