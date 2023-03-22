State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.