State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.50 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.20% of Sanmina worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 43.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sanmina by 8.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

