State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.16% of Schneider National worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.