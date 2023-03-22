State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

